Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan Veasy.

Veasy, 26, spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans. However, he only received 24 snaps on offense and 26 snaps on special teams.

Prior to his stint with the Texans, Veasy spent time on the Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders.

Unfortunately for Veasy, he hasn't really been able to find a long-term home in the NFL.

The Raiders' depth chart at wide receiver currently features Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Demarcus Robinson and Keelan Cole. Perhaps there'll be an opportunity for players like Veasy to battle for one of the few remaining spots on the 53-man roster.

Training camp for the Raiders will begin in July.