Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Veteran NFL Running Back

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a notable addition to their running back depth heading into the 2020 NFL regular season.

According to a report by Rob Demovsky, the Raiders have signed veteran NFL running back Theo Riddick.

The 29-year-old running back has been in the NFL since 2013. He was a sixth-round NFL Draft pick out of Notre Dame by the Detroit Lions. Riddick played for the NFC North franchise from 2013-18 and spent the 2019 season in Denver.

Riddick is best known for his pass catching ability. He has 285 career receptions for 2,238 yards and 14 touchdowns. Riddick also has 1,023 career rushing yards and five touchdowns.

The Raiders have reportedly signed Riddick to a one-year deal.

Former Lions RB Theo Riddick is signing 1-year deal with the Raiders, per a source. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 23, 2020

The Raiders are getting ready to play their first NFL season in Las Vegas. Gruden is already excited.

“My favorite thing is just driving in there,” Gruden said after training camp practice on Friday. “Just driving down the strip, looking across the street, seeing the beautiful casinos. And then seeing this facility that we get a chance to play in.”

Riddick will now get a chance to be a part of it, too.

Las Vegas is scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season on the road. The Raiders will take on the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. E.T.