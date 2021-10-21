Raiders Star Has Telling Admission On Jon Gruden’s Exit

Despite all the distractions and obstacles they faced last week, the Las Vegas Raiders managed to take care of business and defeat the Denver Broncos on the road.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, revealed what it was like to not have Jon Gruden on the sidelines. Gruden resigned from the team last week after The New York Times uncovered that he used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago.

With Gruden officially out, Rich Bisaccia will be the Raiders’ interim coach for the rest of the season. Judging by Jacobs’ recent comments about Bisaccia, he has already earned the locker room’s respect.

When discussing the Raiders’ recent win over the Broncos, Jacobs revealed that Bisaccia brought a calm presence to the team’s sideline.

“Man, the sideline … it was like (there was no) anxiety,” Jacobs said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It was weird. It was like everybody was calm. You didn’t have somebody cussing at you, or going crazy at the refs. None of that.”

Jacobs also said that players didn’t have to worry about getting their ears chewed out after an unfortunate play.

“It was like, ‘OK, not going to harp on it, next play.’ The guys all kind of motivated each other,” Jacobs explained. “You saw a lot of defensive guys standing up and offensive guys jumping off the bench when the defense made plays. I was like, that’s the right type of energy that we needed. I loved it.”

Gruden is considered one of the most passionate coaches in the entire NFL. Bisaccia, meanwhile, seems to be a bit more levelheaded.

The Raiders will try to keep this positive momentum going on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.