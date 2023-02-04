Raiders Star Josh Jacobs Blasts New Pro Bowl Format

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 20: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Oakland Raiders runs with the football against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 20, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs made it very clear that he's not a fan of the new format for the Pro Bowl.

This year's Pro Bowl has been all about showcasing the players' skills without putting them in harm's way. That's why the AFC and NFC will compete in a flag football game on Sunday.

When asked about the new format, Jacobs didn't hold back his true feelings.

"This s--t is stupid," Jacobs said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

The reality is Jacobs said what other players were probably thinking this week.

Making players compete in a meaningless tackle football game is foolish, make no mistake about it. That being said, the NFL has to go back to the drawing board and come up with a better solution.

Of course, the ratings for this year's Pro Bowl will dictate what happens next. If fans tune in this Sunday, the league may keep this new format.