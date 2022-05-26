Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Asked About Colin Kaepernick Workout

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 09: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a sack during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick working out with the Las Vegas Raiders may have generated plenty of headlines, but Raiders star Maxx Crosby hasn't given it much thought.

During his session with local media today, Crosby was asked about the Raiders bringing the 34-year-old quarterback in for a tryout on Wednesday.

"Honestly, I don't know much about that," Crosby said. "I'm worried about the guys that are here right now. That's really all I have on that."

Crosby's comments fit with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declining to say much about Kaepernick when he spoke with reporters earlier.

The Raiders are the first team to work Kaepernick out since he became a free agent during the 2017 offseason. Kaepernick last played in an NFL game in 2016.

According to reports, Las Vegas was serious about getting a look at the former San Francisco 49er signal caller. That doesn't mean they intend to sign Kaepernick though, so we'll have to wait and see if they actually offer him a contract.