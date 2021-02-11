Raiders TE Darren Waller Has Message For The Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders missed the playoffs despite being one of the few teams to beat the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season. But Raiders tight end Darren Waller believes his team is just as good as the Chiefs.

Speaking to NBC Sports this week, Waller said that he doesn’t believe the gap between the Raiders and Chiefs is that big. He pointed out that the two games the teams split in the regular season is proof of that.

Waller went on to compliment the Chiefs for how good they are. But he maintains that at their best, the Raiders can match the Chiefs at their best.

“I really don’t think there’s much because the first game we won, the second game they score at the end and if you ask people on defense, they say we can’t happen but those are two games that we feel like we should have won,” Waller said. “We don’t feel like the gap is that big, honestly. It’s easy to show up and play them because they are so good and so talented that you naturally want to play your best. We feel like our best is right there with theirs.”

Darren Waller: Raiders "don't feel like the gap is that big" with Chiefshttps://t.co/EHftndJznn pic.twitter.com/l1IZoBn4us — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 9, 2021

The Raiders have missed the playoffs in each of their three seasons under head coach Jon Gruden and have not reached the postseason since 2016.

Kansas City have been the main obstacle to their postseason ambitions, winning each of the last five AFC West titles.

If Darren Waller and the Raiders can find a way to consistently beat the Chiefs, they might finally end their drought.

Are the Raiders as good as the Chiefs, or is Darren Waller talking nonsense?