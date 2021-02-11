Raiders Reportedly Plan To Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The wide receiver free market is rarely robust, but a few big names are set to hit free agency this off-season. We can now add at least one more veteran wideout to the market.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release wide receiver Tyrell Williams when the new league year starts in March. Williams did not play in 2020 due to a shoulder injury.

However, Williams is set to recover from the shoulder surgery he got last year within a few weeks. And given that he’s still in his prime, he could have a sizeable market.

Tyrell Williams signed a four year, $44.4 million contract with the Raiders in 2019. But he only played 14 games under that contract, recording 42 receptions for 651 yards and six touchdowns.

The #Raiders plan to release WR Tyrell Williams at the start of the league year next month, per source. Williams missed the entire 2020 season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery, but should be fully healthy in 2-3 weeks. He’s still only 28. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

Tyrell Williams was an undrafted free agent out of Division II Western Oregon in 2015. He signed on with the Chargers and spent his rookie season on and off the active roster.

But he burst onto the scene in 2016 after earning the No. 3 wide receiver spot. Williams caught 69 passes for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns that season – all career highs.

Over the next two years, Tyrell Williams could continue to play solid football for the Chargers until they let him leave in free agency in 2019.

In 69 games, Williams has 197 receptions for 3,181 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Where will Tyrell Williams play in 2021?