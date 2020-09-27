The Spun

NFL Team Reportedly Under Investigation For Violating Protocols

A side view of Allegiant Stadium field.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

An NFL franchise is reportedly under investigation for potentially violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Las Vegas Raiders are being investigated for violating the NFL’s pandemic guidelines.

The NFL is reportedly looking into the Raiders’ locker room access:

The alleged violation occurred after Monday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints, when an unauthorized team employee entered the Raiders’ locker room without the credentials to do so, according to sources.

The NFL will continue to enforce this limitation and will impose discipline for violations, according to a source. The league, with the help of state and federal committees as well as the NFLPA, has established strict thresholds regarding access — meant to curb and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Raiders beat the Saints on Monday night, 34-24, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Only 40 employees are allowed to be in the locker room this season, according to the NFL’s rules for 2020. According to Schefter, those employees are limited to “the coaching staff, the athletic training staff, the equipment staff, the general manager, one member of team security and one member of the team’s public relations/communications department.”

The NFL reportedly believes someone outside that group entered the Raiders’ locker room.

Las Vegas, 2-0, is set to take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.


