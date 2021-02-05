Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Gives Honest Thoughts On Rookie Season

By most metrics, Henry Ruggs III had an underwhelming rookie season for the Las Vegas Raiders. And he’s not afraid to admit it.

In an interview with NFL Network on Thursday, Ruggs admitted to being “disappointed” with his rookie season. He was in agreement with comments that Raiders GM Mike Mayock made about the team’s lack of production. Ruggs said that he has to work on getting better and pledged that he would.

“I was disappointed in the season that I had, personally,” Ruggs said, via ProFootballTalk. “And he said he was disappointed in the production that we had as a class. So I feel like we’re kind of on the same page. I have to get better at some things — I mean, we have to get better at some things, not only as a class but as a team. And we will get better at those things.”

Ruggs finished his rookie season with 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns. He was ninth among rookies in yards and 11th in receptions.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Henry Ruggs No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, returning to their roots of eyeing the fastest man in the draft.

But while Ruggs demonstrated that Olympic-caliber speed on several occasions, consistency was hard to come by. He had five games where he was limited to eight yards or less.

In fairness to Ruggs though, the team as a whole didn’t exactly play up to standard.

Henry Ruggs isn’t the only Raiders player who was disappointed in 2020. But they’ll need him and many others to start playing to their potential in 2021.