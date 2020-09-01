Over the past few days we’ve seen plenty of NFL players go down due to injury. Unfortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders, they just lost one of their top wideouts for the 2020 season.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders have put Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve. Ian Rapoport added that Williams will undergo surgery on a torn labrum in a few weeks.

Williams signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Raiders during the 2019 offseason. Last year, the veteran wideout had 42 receptions for 651 yards and six touchdowns.

The Raiders were hoping Williams could be a veteran presence for their younger receivers, but that plan is now gone due to this injury.

Las Vegas took three wide receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jon Gruden used his first-round pick on Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs III, and then he took Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards on Day 2.

In addition to stockpiling on talent during the draft, Las Vegas signed Nelson Agholor this offseason.

While the Raiders definitely have enough talent on offense, there is just too much unknown right now to determine how they’ll perform when the regular season begins. It truly depends on how the rookie players perform, as well as how Hunter Renfrow looks in his second season.

The Raiders will begin the 2020 season on the road against the Carolina Panthers.