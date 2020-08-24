Raiders WR Reportedly Attempting To Play Through Tough Injury

It’s no secret that NFL players will sometimes hide injuries in order to keep playing. But one Las Vegas Raiders wideout isn’t shy about playing through a pretty significant injury this year.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Raider wide receiver Tyrell Williams has a torn labrum in his shoulder. However, he intends to play through it after rehabbing the injury for a few weeks. Per the report, Williams is aware of how tough it will be, but will try and go through with it anyway.

Williams is heading into his second year with the Raiders and his sixth in the league. He went undrafted out of Western Oregon in 2015 but established himself as a solid deep threat in four seasons with the Chargers.

In 2016, his second year with the Chargers, Williams recorded a career-high 69 catches for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns. He led all Chargers receivers in those categories.

Last year, he signed a four-year, $44 million contract to join the Raiders. He had a solid but unremarkable year in Oakland, recording 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns.

#Raiders WR Tyrell Williams has a torn labrum in his shoulder, sources say. He’s going to try to play through it after rehabbing for a few weeks. A tough task, but the big-play WR will attempt it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2020

But if Tyrell Williams wants to see all of the money from that big contract, he’s going to need to improve in 2020. That task becomes exponentially harder with a torn labrum.

It’s a high-risk move to play through an injury like that. But if Williams can do it, he’ll definitely have established himself as one of the toughest receivers in the game.

