Randall Cunningham Reveals Why He Resigned From The Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 22: Former NFL and UNLV quarterback Randall Cunningham stands on the field as he is honored by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame during a game between the Colorado State Rams and the UNLV Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In mid-July, former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders ' team chaplain.

During an interview with Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Cunningham explained why he resigned from his role as the Raiders.

Cunningham felt like he wasn't needed by the new regime in Las Vegas. In the offseason, the Raiders hired Josh McDaniels as their head coach and David Ziegler as their general manager.

“I kept calling and calling and calling, trying to contact the right officials to get the OK on what the direction was with Coach McDaniels, but it just went by, and finally I said, ‘I don’t think I’m needed here anymore,'” Cunningham told Tomasson. “He texted me one time and he said, ‘I’m looking forward to you and your involvement here. And I said, ‘Feel free to call anytime.’ And I never received a call back. And I just figured that was kind of like a sign for me it is time for me to move on.”

Cunningham explained to Tomasson how the team chaplain is supposed to help out the current players on the roster.

“The players really need someone who is going to be like a brother, a father figure. Someone they can lean on and talk to outside of the organization, and that’s what we had in Minnesota,” Cunningham said.

Unfortunately for Cunningham, he won't get the chance to assist the players in the Raiders' locker room this fall.