Report: 1 Team In Position To ‘Swoop In’ On Jadeveon Clowney

When Jadeveon Clowney hit the open market a few months ago, few thought he’d still be available one week into July.

The veteran defensive end has been patient thus far while drawing reported interest from a few teams, namely the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans. The Las Vegas Raiders also reportedly made an offer to Clowney.

One week ago, Clowney told NFL insider Josina Anderson he intends to sign somewhere “before the season starts, if everything still goes on time with the season.” As of this morning, it looks like one of his options has dried up.

The Browns officially reworked defensive end Olivier Vernon’s contract, which will keep him in Cleveland and presumably end any interest they had in Clowney. With Clowney’s choices dwindling, Raiders beat reporter Vincent Bonsignore thinks Las Vegas could be setting themselves up to “swoop in” on the 2014 No. 1 overall pick.

With the @Browns potentially ending their Jadeveon Clowney run re-working Olivier Vernon's contract, @Raiders could be in position to swoop in on Clowney. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) July 7, 2020

Talent has not been Clowney’s issue in the pros; his ability to stay healthy has. He’s made it through a full 16-game slate once in six years.

In 2019, Clowney appeared in 13 games for the Seattle Seahawks, making 11 starts. He finished with 31 tackles, four forced fumbles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Clowney has 32 total sacks in 75 games for his career.