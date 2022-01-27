Report: Big Name Mentioned For Josh McDaniels’ Potential Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search of a new head coach and a longtime head coaching candidate could be the choice.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders will interview longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching vacancy. McDaniels’ name generally pops up around this time of year, but the Raiders are his first interview of the cycle.

It might be his only one. At least one former NFL executive believes McDaniels will land the job this weekend. “I don’t believe Josh would take this interview if he wasn’t getting this job. Time will tell. I’m betting on Josh to Raiders,” former NFL exec Joe Banner said.

If McDaniels does land the job, as Banner predicts, he may have a defensive coordinator already lined up. Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore said to “keep an eye on” former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

Keep an eye on former @Ravens DC Wink Martindale as a possible @Raiders DC if Josh McDaniels gets HC job — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 27, 2022

The Ravens made the surprising decision to move on from Martindale following the close of the 2021 season.

Head coach John Harbaugh said it was a mutual decision. With Martindale in the final year of his contract, the Ravens decided to cut ties now, rather than wait until after the 2022 season.

Will he join McDaniels in Las Vegas?