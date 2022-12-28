Report: Derek Carr Will Be "Away" From Raiders After Benching

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Derek Carr won't just not be on the field for the Las Vegas Raiders the next two games; he reportedly won't be with the team.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders and Carr mutually agreed that it is best for the veteran quarterback to "step away" for the final weeks of the season.

"As part of the discussions that took place over the last few days, both sides concluded that it was best #Raiders QB Derek Carr step away the final two games to avoid the obvious distractions, sources say," Rapoport tweeted. "He won’t practice and will be listed as 'not injury related.'"

Jarrett Stidham is set to start for Las Vegas in Carr's place. Chase Garbers will back him up.

There's been plenty of chatter about how today's move was a precursor to the Raiders cutting or trading Carr this offseason. His three-year, $121 million extension kicks in in 2023, but Las Vegas can get out of it by letting Carr go and eating only $5.6 million in dead cap space.

Carr will be 32 in March and should have a number of interested teams around the league, should the Raiders actually get rid of him.