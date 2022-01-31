Report: How Josh McDaniels Feels About Derek Carr

There’s one big question surrounding Josh McDaniels, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders right now.

McDaniels is Vegas’ newest head coach. It’s widely viewed throughout the NFL as a home-run hire.

The big question is will McDaniels stick with Carr as the Raiders’ quarterback? A new report from NFL insider Mike Giardi says yes.

“From a football standpoint, to put his mark on this team, to inherit a quarterback in Derek Carr whom he likes, from what I’ve been told, who feels like he can coach (Carr) up, that is another element of this that (McDaniels) is very excited about,” Giardi said on NFL Network.

Josh McDaniels would put himself in a very tough position if he got rid of Derek Carr and tried to rebuild a bit.

Carr is a winning quarterback. He led the Raiders to the playoffs on the final week of the regular season before falling short to the Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round.

The Raiders now have plenty to build on with McDaniels in town.

Getting rid of Carr this offseason would probably be a mistake for McDaniels who wants to hit the ground running.