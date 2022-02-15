Report: How Much Derek Carr Wants For Contract Extension

Derek Carr wants it to be known to everyone that he wants to be paid.

Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Carr is looking at a contract extension that would likely net him $40M per season. He would be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league if he were to get a deal like that.

As it relates to Derek Carr and the @Raiders, the sense is no proposals have been exchanged yet on an extension. You'll see various numbers being thrown around, but, as I've been reporting, any extension would likely be in the $40m per season range. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) February 15, 2022

Carr has expressed interest in signing an extension with the Raiders and it looks like the new regime wants that as well.

He helped lead the Raiders to the playoffs this season while putting up some stellar numbers. Carr finished with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 4,804 yards through the air.

His 4,804 yards are a career-high and it also marked the fourth season in a row that he’s thrown for 4,000+ yards.

Carr is set to work with new head coach Josh McDaniels after he was hired a couple of weeks ago.

With the cap expected to rise along with the quarterback market going up, the Raiders may have to get this done sooner rather than later.