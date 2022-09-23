Report: Josh Jacobs Not Traveling With Raiders To Nashville Today

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Raiders will be shorthanded this Sunday against the Titans, that's for sure.

Earlier this Friday, the Raiders ruled out wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. He entered concussion protocol after last weekend's overtime loss to the Cardinals.

As if that wasn't bad enough, it was announced that Raiders running back Josh Jacobs didn't travel with the rest of the team to Nashville. He's currently dealing with an illness.

Despite not traveling with the rest of the team, Jacobs is listed as questionable for this Sunday's matchup. If all goes well, he could head over to Nashville on Saturday.

Jacobs has missed the past two practices for the Raiders. Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah and Zamir White have been handling the running back position during his absence.

In two games this season, Jacobs has 126 rushing yards on 29 carries. He also has two receptions for 28 yards.

The rest of the Raiders' backfield, meanwhile, has just four combined carries through Week 2.

A final update on Jacobs' Week 3 status should be available as kickoff inches closer.