Report: More Details Emerging From Tom Brady, Raiders News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, UFC president Dana White said the Las Vegas Raiders had a deal in place to land Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. However, he claims Jon Gruden blew the deal up.

"I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders. And it was almost a one deal. And at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want [Brady]," White said. "And all hell broke loose, man. It was crazy and Brady was already looking at houses, and it wasn’t being said yet that Gronk was coming. So Las Vegas would have have Brady and Gronk the year that the Bucs won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up."

Raiders owner Mark Davis was asked about White's comments. He denied knowing anything about a deal for Brady and Gronkowski.

“That was what — two to three years ago or something?” Davis said. “I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember. I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset?”

Well, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Davis knew exactly what took place behind the scenes.

Per the report from ProFootballTalk, Davis wanted the Raiders to pursue and acquire Brady during the 2020 offseason.

Brady ultimately signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the rest is history.

After losing out on Brady, the Raiders eventually made a long-term commitment to Derek Carr.