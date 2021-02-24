Report: NFL Teams Appear To Have 1 Main Issue With Marcus Mariota

Despite appearing in only one game in 2020, Las Vegas Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota has been getting a lot of attention as a quarterback who might be traded next.

But according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there is an issue that has tempered interest from some teams. Namely, the value of the contract he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders last year.

Under his current contract, Mariota is owed over $11 million in 2021. That’s a lot of money for a player who threw just one touchdown in 2020.

But Rapoport revealed that Mariota could be owed an additional $12 million depending on performance in 2021. For a QB widely viewed as a bridge to a new starter, that may be beyond the pale.

Mariota completed 60-percent of his passes for 230 yards and one touchdown coming off the bench for Derek Carr against the LA Chargers last year. But he never came close to replacing Carr as the starter.

From NFL Now: #Raiders QB Marcus Mariota has generated a lot of interest from teams, but the max value of his contract has been an issue for teams. Trade talk has slowed considerably. Could he be eventually released? pic.twitter.com/pPlwOSS3Yk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2021

Marcus Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft following a historic career at Oregon. But consistency was hard to come by, and he lost the starting job to Ryan Tannehill in 2019.

After the 2019 season, Mariota was let go. He finished his time in Tennessee with a 29-32 record while completing 63-percent of his passes for 13,207 yards and 76 touchdowns.

Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in the ensuing offseason. But the Raiders can easily cut him without incurring salary cap penalties.

Will Marcus Mariota be a Raider at the start of the 2021 NFL season?