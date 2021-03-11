Report: Here’s What NFL Teams Expect With Marcus Mariota

If Marcus Mariota finds his way onto the NFL open market soon, it doesn’t sound like he will be hanging around for long.

The Las Vegas Raiders gave Mariota a two-year, $17.6 million contract last offseason. While he spent almost the entire year backing up Derek Carr, the former No. 2 overall pick was impressive in his only action of the season.

Last month, there were reports of “legitimate and real” trade interest for Mariota. Then, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Mariota’s salary was likely scaring teams off from trading for him.

Once again, it appears teams have backed off. On “NFL Now” Wednesday, Rapoport stated that the Raiders have tried to deal Mariota, but teams aren’t biting and appear to be content on waiting until Vegas cuts him loose.

“Marcus Mariota would be one from the Las Vegas Raiders. They have tried to trade him around the league,” Rapoport said, via 247Sports. “They don’t get the sense that any of the teams that are interested in potentially trading for him, are going to do it. They expect him to get released. He’s going to get signed and have an opportunity.”

Overall, Mariota is still relatively young (27) and has 61 games of starting experience in the NFL. He looked sharp in his limited work with the Raiders in 2020.

There should be a healthy amount of interest for him, if and when he is let go. It will come down to a question of what kind of an opportunity he’s looking for and how much teams are willing to pay.