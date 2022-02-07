Report: Potential Landing Spot Emerges For Joe Judge

It’s been a few weeks since we got an update on former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge. But it appears he could be close to getting another NFL job.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders have “shown interest” in Judge becoming their special teams coordinator. That job on the Raiders was recently vacated when they parted ways with Rich Bisaccia.

Judge has a familiarity with the Raiders’ current administration. He and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels worked together for nearly a decade before he left to join the Giants.

Judge nearly left the Patriots to join up with McDaniels on the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. The Patriots rewarded him for his loyalty by giving him wide receivers coach duties on top of keeping him as special teams coordinator.

The Raiders have already brought on Patrick Graham, who served as Judge’s defensive coordinator in New York. A reunion wouldn’t be out of the question, even if the dynamic has changed.

Raiders have shown interest in former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge becoming their special teams coordinator position, per source. Judge is staying patient with opportunities after two years in New York so this might not happen. But the New England connection is there. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 7, 2022

Joe Judge has coached offense, defense and special teams in various capacities since 2008. But he really found his niche as the special teams coordinator for the New England Patriots.

Judge parlayed his success in New England into the top job with the New York Giants. Unfortunately, Judge struggled to win games and struggled even more with keeping the locker room together. He was fired after the 2021 season with a 10-23 record.

Will we see Joe Judge return as the Las Vegas Raiders’ special teams coordinator? Will Judge return to the NFL in any capacity this coming year?