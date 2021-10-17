Report Reveals How Much The Raiders Owe Jon Gruden

When the Las Vegas Raiders hired Jon Gruden to take over as the franchise’s head coach in 2018, they signed him to a massive 10-year, $100 million contract. Although he resigned last week amidst a scandal over offensive emails he had sent in the past, the organization still isn’t completely out of the woods when it comes to footing the bill.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Raiders are expected to come to terms with Gruden on a settlement in the near future. Rapoport reports that the head coach was due approximately $40 million over the next five years, so time will tell what amount the official separation package contains.

The settlement amount will likely be a far cry from the $100 million that Gruden would’ve earned if he’d lasted the entire length of his contract. It also confirms that his original deal wasn’t fully guaranteed.

It’s fairly surprising that a separation package in case of Gruden’s departure wasn’t already decided on, but given the uniqueness of this week’s situation, the Raiders had to adjust.

The fact that the settlement process is still in the works also shows how quickly the resignation unfolded, following a report from the New York Times that revealed Gruden sent numerous emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic language while he was an ESPN analyst from 2011 to 2018 to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen. An hour after the report was released to the public, the 58-year-old head coach and the Raiders parted ways.

Las Vegas will need to make a handful of other decisions in the near future as well. According to Rapoport, owner Mark Davis is expected to “convene a small group of advisors” to assist him in searching for the organization’s next head coach.

The Raiders will also decide if general manager Mike Mayock, who Gruden hand-picked to take over the position, will stay on with the team.