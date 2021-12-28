The Spun

Report: Raiders’ Plan For Head Coaching Interviews Revealed

Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Raiders have a different plan for their head coaching interviews than the Jaguars do.

Jacksonville is planning to do interviews starting this week while the season is still going, but Las Vegas would prefer to wait till after the season.

The reasoning is due to Las Vegas still being in playoff contention with two more games to be played.

Jon Gruden resigned as the head coach back in October after he was using homophobic and misogynistic language in emails.

So far, it’s been a bit quiet with this search but Las Vegas reportedly wants to interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for the open vacancy.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports first had the news on Sunday morning.

If Bowles were to be the hire, it would be the first time he’s been a head coach since he was with the Jets. He went 24-40 in four years as the head man in New York.

Rich Bisaccia is currently the interim head coach and has gone 5-5 overall since taking over for Gruden.

