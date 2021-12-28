Report: Raiders’ Plan For Head Coaching Interviews Revealed

The Raiders have a different plan for their head coaching interviews than the Jaguars do.

Jacksonville is planning to do interviews starting this week while the season is still going, but Las Vegas would prefer to wait till after the season.

The reasoning is due to Las Vegas still being in playoff contention with two more games to be played.

The expectation as of now is the Raiders would not request any interviews with potential head-coaching candidates until after the regular season. Las Vegas in a different spot than Jacksonville, in playoff contention. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 28, 2021

Jon Gruden resigned as the head coach back in October after he was using homophobic and misogynistic language in emails.

So far, it’s been a bit quiet with this search but Las Vegas reportedly wants to interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for the open vacancy.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports first had the news on Sunday morning.

Todd Bowles among candidates Raiders are evaluating https://t.co/mXCQfR5jGa — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 26, 2021

If Bowles were to be the hire, it would be the first time he’s been a head coach since he was with the Jets. He went 24-40 in four years as the head man in New York.

Rich Bisaccia is currently the interim head coach and has gone 5-5 overall since taking over for Gruden.