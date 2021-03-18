For one game during the 2020 season, veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota looked like a legitimate starting quarterback in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders gave Mariota a two-year, $17.6 million contract last offseason. He went on to spend nearly the entire year backing up Derek Carr. However, the former No. 2 overall pick was impressive in his only action of the season.

He completed 17-of-28 passes for 228 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added another 88 yards on the ground and a touchdown en route to a 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Earlier this offseason, there were reports of “legitimate and real” trade interest for Mariota. Not long after, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that Mariota’s salary was likely scaring teams off from trading for him.

Well, the Raiders have reportedly asked Mariota to take a pay cut. If he doesn’t, Rapoport reported the Raiders will likely move on from the veteran quarterback – allowing him to test the open market.

Decision is coming: The #Raiders asked QB Marcus Mariota to take a paycut down to just $3M this year, source said, and if he refuses the team will move on. While a release is likely, the team has been able to trade players they would cut. That remains possible. He is due $10.725M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

Rapoport suggested the Raiders are still trying to trade Mariota rather than just releasing him. The former No. 2 overall pick is due nearly $11 million for the 2021 season.

There are plenty of teams that could use a quality quarterback. The New England Patriots have been one of the more popular potential landing spots for Mariota.

Will Bill Belichick bring in competition for former NFL MVP Cam Newton?

We’ll have to wait and see.