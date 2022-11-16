Report: Why The Raiders Can't Fire Head Coach Josh McDaniels

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders gives a thumbs-up to players prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Despite the team's 2-7 record, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has insisted head coach Josh McDaniels' job is safe.

Davis said this week that McDaniels is doing a "fantastic" job and he anticipates him being the Raiders' head coach "for years to come."

According to Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, via Dov Kleiman, Davis has a major unsaid reason for keeping McDaniels: he can't afford not to.

The Raiders are "cash poor," according to Plaschke, which means McDaniels' job is safe for "this year and next year" at least.

Plaschke is not the first media member to report on the Raiders allegedly having cash flow issues. It's a reputation that has dogged the team for years.

We have no reason to doubt Davis truly intends to keep McDaniels, but he has to realize that if things keep trending downward, the noise from fans might outweigh whatever financial problems the team might have.