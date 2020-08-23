Retired NFL Linebacker Is Coming Back To Play For Raiders

A formerly retired NFL linebacker is reportedly coming out of retirement to play for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

Kyle Emanuel, 29, retired from the NFL following the 2018 season. The former North Dakota State star played for the Chargers from 2015-18. Emanuel was a fifth-round pick that went on to total 147 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions in four seasons.

The veteran NFL linebacker has reportedly decided to come back and play. He’s reportedly agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, there were several teams interested in signing Emanuel for 2020. However, he felt his best chance to win was in Las Vegas.

“Handful of teams were interested, but felt he could win in Las Vegas,” Pelissero reports.

LB Kyle Emanuel is signing with the #Raiders after a year of retirement, source said. Handful of teams were interested, but felt he could win in Las Vegas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2020

The Raiders are entering the 2020 season – their first in Las Vegas – with high hopes.

Head coach Jon Gruden is pumped to be in Sin City.

“My favorite thing is just driving in there,” Gruden said after training camp practice on Friday. “Just driving down the strip, looking across the street, seeing the beautiful casinos. And then seeing this facility that we get a chance to play in.”

Las Vegas is scheduled to open the 2020 NFL regular season on the road. The Raiders will take on the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. E.T.