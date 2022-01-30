Rex Ryan Reacts To The Raiders’ Coaching Decision

Bill Belichick’s right hand man is heading to Sin City as New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels heads to the Las Vegas Raiders to become their head coach. And one former coach couldn’t be happier with the pairing.

On Sunday’s edition of ESPN’s Postseason NFL Countdown, former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan praise the hire. He dubbed it “a home run” for the Raiders.

“This is a great hire for the Las Vegas Raiders, an amazing hire. A home run,” Ryan said.

If there’s one former coach with a ton of experience going up against Josh McDaniels, it’s Rex Ryan. McDaniels’ offenses made mincemeat of Ryan’s own Jets and Bills defenses between 2012 and 2015.

This isn’t Josh McDaniels’ first run as a head coach either. He had a short stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos between 2009 and 2010. But an inability to settle the quarterback situation led to McDaniels being fired after 1.5 years and an 11-17 record.

McDaniels returned to New England in 2012 but got another chance to be head coach when the Indianapolis Colts offered him the job in 2018. Despite initially accepting, McDaniels ultimately rejected the offer and went back to the Patriots once again.

Four years later, McDaniels was a serious contender for some of the head coaching vacancies. The Raiders turned out to be the team for him.

Las Vegas play the Broncos and the New England Patriots in 2022. There will be a lot of reunions for McDaniels to participate in.