Rich Bisaccia Addresses His Classy Postgame Move With Raiders

Over the weekend, a photo went viral of Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia in his hotel room following Saturday’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the picture, Bisaccia can be seen writing handwritten notes to each of his players thanking them for their contributions during the season. Now, we have some more info on the letters and how the picture of Bisaccia was leaked in the first place.

“First of all, the handwritten letters, the way that got out is my daughter and I were in the hotel room, it was really early in the morning, and I was in the process of finishing up some of the letters that I had started during the course of the week,” Bisaccia told Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven. “And she thought that obviously was a pretty neat deal and she put it on her personal Facebook, which we had a conversation about after.”

This is @Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia in his Cincy hotel personally hand-writing letters to his players thanking them for their hard work. Incredible. Everyone says he's an unbelievable person. Some kind of coach grind to get here. #SuperWildCard@wyche89 @BucSidelineGuy pic.twitter.com/4lTkZdQy92 — Vince Ferrara (@VinceSports) January 15, 2022

From the sound of those quotes, Bisaccia might not have wanted this gesture to be broadcast as publicly as it was, but it is great that it did. It casts the coach in a positive light as he tries to further state his case for the Raiders’ permanent head coaching role.

Bisaccia took over for Jon Gruden after he resigned in early October and helped Las Vegas finish with a 10-7 record and earn the franchise’s first playoff berth in five years. The Raiders went 7-5 under Bisaccia, including wins against the Colts and Chargers in the final two weeks to the season to clinch a wild card bid.

Right now, Bisaccia remains in charge of the Raiders, though reports indicate the team is exploring all its options in the search for a new head coach.