The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Rich Bisaccia Addresses His Classy Postgame Move With Raiders

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas RaidersLAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 26: Interim head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia of the Las Vegas Raiders runs onto the field for a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 17-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, a photo went viral of Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia in his hotel room following Saturday’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the picture, Bisaccia can be seen writing handwritten notes to each of his players thanking them for their contributions during the season. Now, we have some more info on the letters and how the picture of Bisaccia was leaked in the first place.

“First of all, the handwritten letters, the way that got out is my daughter and I were in the hotel room, it was really early in the morning, and I was in the process of finishing up some of the letters that I had started during the course of the week,” Bisaccia told Hondo Carpenter of Raider Maven. “And she thought that obviously was a pretty neat deal and she put it on her personal Facebook, which we had a conversation about after.”

From the sound of those quotes, Bisaccia might not have wanted this gesture to be broadcast as publicly as it was, but it is great that it did. It casts the coach in a positive light as he tries to further state his case for the Raiders’ permanent head coaching role.

Bisaccia took over for Jon Gruden after he resigned in early October and helped Las Vegas finish with a 10-7 record and earn the franchise’s first playoff berth in five years. The Raiders went 7-5 under Bisaccia, including wins against the Colts and Chargers in the final two weeks to the season to clinch a wild card bid.

Right now, Bisaccia remains in charge of the Raiders, though reports indicate the team is exploring all its options in the search for a new head coach.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.