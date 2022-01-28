The Spun

Rich Bisaccia Reportedly Close To Landing New NFL Job

If the Las Vegas Raiders don’t hire Rich Bisaccia as their head coach, it doesn’t sound like the longtime assistant will be out of a job for long.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, new Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus wants to hire Bisaccia as his special teams coordinator. Eberflus has to replace Chris Tabor, who is taking the same position with the Carolina Panthers, and he has a connection to Bisaccia.

“Bisaccia has been special teams coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, with whom he was on the same staff as Eberflus,” Biggs wrote.

Of course, Bisaccia can only be hired by the Bears if the Raiders decline to make him their permanent head coach. The 61-year-old assistant served as the team’s interim leader this season following Jon Gruden’s resignation in October.

Bisaccia posted a 7-5 regular season record and helped Las Vegas reach the playoffs for the first time in five years. He has interviewed for the full-time gig, but the perception around the NFL is that the Raiders are looking elsewhere.

As of Thursday night, there is reportedly “momentum” for Josh McDaniels to become the Raiders’ new head coach. The longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator is expected to interview for the position soon.

