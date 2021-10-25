Rich Bisaccia Sends Clear Message Amid Interim Coaching Gig

Rich Bisaccia was thrust into the spotlight on a moment’s notice when he was named the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Jon Gruden had just resigned from his post amid a scandal over his emails, so the Raiders special teams coach needed to take over the gig and try to move the organization forward.

So far, he’s done that with flying colors.

Bisaccia is 2-0 as head coach of the Raiders, with his most recent success coming on Sunday with a 33-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Last week, he led the team to a victory over a division rival in the Denver Broncos.

Despite, nearly two decades of experience in the NFL as a special teams coordinator, Bisaccia has never quite had this level of responsibility. That being said, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’m having the time of my life,” Bisaccia said on Monday after the Raiders’ win over the Eagles, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Las Vegas is now alone at the top of the AFC West standings at 5-2, which almost no one could’ve predicted after this rollercoaster start to the year, both on and off the field. However, Bisaccia has been able to keep all of his players on board with the team’s mission, even with the turmoil of the last few weeks.

The Raiders will get a much-needed bye week after their win over the Eagles. That will give Bisaccia some time to settle into his new role and perhaps change some aspects of the way his team does things before Las Vegas gets back on the field.

The Raiders will look to continue their strong first half against the New York Giants when they return to action on Nov. 7.