Richie Incognito Announces His Free Agency Decision

Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Raiders released 37-year old offensive lineman Richie Incognito, a four-time Pro Bowler. It doesn’t look like he’s done with the franchise though.

Moments ago, Incognito made a big announcement about his future. “Guess who’s back!!” he tweeted, tagging the Raiders on Twitter, along with legendary owner Al Davis’ catchphrase, “Just Win Baby.”

Incognito has been with the Raiders since 2019. He helped form a solid offensive line for the team, but one that the team has had to sacrifice a bit due to salary cap concerns. The announcement of Incognito’s return comes around the same time as the news that the Raiders are trading 2019 All-Pro center Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals.

So far, we don’t have financial details of the new deal for Incognito. It sounds like he probably took a more team-friendly deal to stay in Las Vegas, based on the team’s reported financial issues.

Richie Incognito played on a one-year deal for just over $1 million for his first year with the team, in 2019. He signed a two-year, $12.7 million deal ahead of 2020, but he was released ahead of the second year of that contract.

In three years with Jon Gruden back at the helm, the Las Vegas Raiders are 19-29. The team was 8-8 this past season, and has made strides every year, but fans are going to expect the team to break through sometime soon here, though that may be tough in the extremely tough AFC West.

[Richie Incognito]