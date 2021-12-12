Shannon Sharpe Has Blunt Message For The Raiders Today

The Las Vegas Raiders arrived in Kansas City oozing confidence. Before Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, the team even conducted its pregame meeting on the logo in Arrowhead Stadium.

But rather than back up their antics during the game, the Raiders were run off the field on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City routed its AFC West rival at home, winning 48-9 to maintain a comfortable lead in the division. The Chiefs leapt out to a 32-point lead at halftime and never looked back on their way to improving to 9-4.

Kansas City’s performance was quite the response to the Raiders convening on the logo in Arrowhead during pregame and made Las Vegas look more than a little silly. Among those to criticize the Raiders for acting in such a manner, only to get blown out, was Shannon Sharpe.

“Y’all think Raiders will meet on someone else’s logo b4 the gm? Chiefs almost got a 50 piece on’em. Got exactly what they were looking for, a–whipping,” Sharpe wrote on Twitter.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX Sports 1 commentator make an apt point. The Raiders got embarrassed on Sunday, plain and simple.

Las Vegas’ playoff hopes also took a major hit after the loss as they fell further into the quagmire of the AFC Wild Card race. At 6-7, the Raiders now find themselves in a tie for 12th and a game and a half out of seventh place.

On the other hand, the Chiefs solidified their position near the top of the conference. After many began to worry about Kansas City mid-season, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid have quieted any doubts by rattling off six wins in a row.

Two of those victories came over the Raiders by a combined score of 89-23.

Las Vegas will surely think twice about dancing on the logos of opposing teams in the future.