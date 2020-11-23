Sideline Photo Of Derek Carr Is Going Viral On Sunday Night

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders came to play on Sunday evening.

The Raiders are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Jon Gruden’s team is attempting to beat Andy Reid’s defending Super Bowl champions squad for the second time this season.

Carr has put his team in position to do that. The Raiders quarterback is having a fantastic game that should come down to the wire.

Las Vegas’ quarterback has completed 19 of 23 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders and the Chiefs are in a tight battle late in the fourth quarter.

Carr appears to be enjoying the moment. A sideline shot of the Raiders quarterback is going viral on social media.

Check it out:

Derek Carr doing his best Undertaker impersonation pic.twitter.com/HlWtFDSA1q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 23, 2020

Just Derek Carr staring directly into your soul. pic.twitter.com/Ub9lwVbBs4 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 23, 2020

Derek Carr is coming for blood on this next possession pic.twitter.com/dUkNPgwYhV — PFF (@PFF) November 23, 2020

The Raiders need one more big drive from Carr.

Las Vegas is trailing Kansas City, 28-24, following the Chiefs’ latest touchdown. The Raiders have the ball with less than six minutes to play. This is shaping up to be an awesome finish.

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game is airing on NBC.