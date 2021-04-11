The Spun

Sports World Paid Tribute To John Madden On His Birthday

John Elway and Al Michaels posing for a photo.NEW YORK - MAY 14: Monday Night Football hosts John Madden (L) and Al Michaels attend the NBC Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall on May 14, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Legendary NFL head coach John Madden celebrated a very special birthday on Saturday. The Hall of Famer turned 85.

While Madden endeared himself to countless football fans as an announcer and video game pioneer, Madden first built his legacy on the sideline. As the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969-78, he compiled a winning percentage of 76.3, going 103-32-7 in the regular season.

Madden won seven division titles and took the Raiders to the playoffs eight times in 10 seasons, posting a winning record each year. He also brought the franchise to seven conference championship games and led the Raiders to a victory in Super Bowl XI.

On Saturday, birthday tributes poured in for Madden on social media, with former players, league executives and current media members all getting involved.

This sounds very cliché, but they don’t make them like John Madden anymore. The man is simply a legend.

Here’s to hoping he enjoyed his 85th birthday and has several more left in the tank.


