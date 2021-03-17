The Raiders Are Reportedly Considering Another Potential Trade

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are making moves this Wednesday, as the Las Vegas Raiders are reshuffling the majority of their offensive line.

Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Las Vegas is sending center Rodney Hudson and a seventh-round pick to Arizona in exchange for a third-round pick.

Hudson, an All-Pro center in 2019, was reportedly going to be released this week. The Raiders found a trade suitor instead, sending him to the desert to join forces with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Las Vegas isn’t done shipping out offensive linemen though. Schefter is reporting that Gabe Jackson is also being mentioned in trade discussions.

Jackson was supposed to be a cap casualty for the Raiders this offseason, but he remains on the roster at this time. It’ll be interesting to see what his trade market is like.

Raiders also are having trade discussions regarding Gabe Jackson, per sources. So Hudson is being traded and Jackson soon could be, too. https://t.co/VlPPSMcptq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Trading away Jackson would free up additional cap space for Las Vegas.

While the Raiders are moving on from Hudson and Jackson, the front office has agreed to a new deal with Richie Incognito.

Incognito confirmed the news on social media, tweeting “Guess who’s back!”

Don’t forget the Raiders also traded Trent Brown earlier this offseason, so Derek Carr will basically have a new offensive line protecting him for the 2021 season.