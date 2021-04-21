On Tuesday afternoon, a Minnesota jury announced its final ruling following the death of George Floyd.

The jury found police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes prior to his death.

Immediately following the ruling, sports figures and their respective teams started releasing statements. One team, the Las Vegas Raiders, issued a three-word statement that had social media buzzing for all the wrong reasons.

“I can breathe,” the tweet reads.

Fans immediately called out the organization for being “tone deaf” following Floyd’s words shortly before his death. Floyd repeatedly told police officers “I can’t breathe” before he died.

After receiving blowback for the messaging, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke with team reporter Tashan Reed. Davis said the messaging came from George Floyd’s brother, Philonise, who reportedly said, “Today, we are able to breathe again.”

“If I offended the family, then I’m deeply, deeply disappointed,” Davis said after learning of blowback for the post.

“I learned something,” Davis added. “I have to do a little bit more research into that just so I can speak coherently on that aspect. Let me say this right off the bat: I was not aware of that. Absolutely not. I had no idea of that. That’s a situation that I was not aware of. I can see where there could be some negativity towards what I said based on that.”

Despite criticism, Davis has no plans to take the post down.