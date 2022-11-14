The Raiders Have Claimed A Former 1st Round Pick

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders added a former first-round pick to the fold on Monday.

Las Vegas claimed defensive lineman Jerry Tillery off waivers, the team confirmed this evening. Tillery was released by the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders inquired about trading for Tilley before the deadline, but wound up getting him now anyway.

Tillery was a first-round pick of the Chargers in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He appeared in 54 games for the team over three-plus seasons, posting 106 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Tillery was a starter for Los Angeles in 2020 and 2021, but was demoted to a reserve role this season.

“Competing visions for the role moving forward and it just became clear that it wasn’t going to be a fit anymore,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said last week about the decision to release Tillery. “Where we’re headed as a team wasn’t going to be compatible with Jerry and where he’s trying to go.”