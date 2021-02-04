The Raiders Have Made A Decision On QB Nathan Peterman

Jon Gruden prioritized depth at the quarterback position this season, keeping Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman on his roster. While the team already had Carr and Mariota signed for 2021, Peterman was set to hit the open market.

However, the Las Vegas Raiders have decided to make an early decision on Peterman for next season. It turns out he’s not going anywhere.

The Raiders just announced that Peterman has been signed to a one-year contract extension.

Peterman didn’t see much action this past season, completing just 3-of-5 pass attempts for 25 yards. Over the course of his NFL career, he has thrown for 573 yards, three touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

We have signed QB Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/HC4RvqpGZu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 4, 2021

The NFL world was a bit harsh at first toward Peterman since he threw five interceptions in just his second career game. Since that low moment in Buffalo, the former fifth-round pick has managed to stay on an active roster.

At the very least, Peterman has been making a strong impression on his head coach.

“This Nate Peterman is growing on me,” Gruden said in August of 2019. “He’s athletic. I know he’s got some nightmare performances in the NFL, but when you watch the film, you can see why. It’s not all his fault, but he’s got some talent. He’s got some athleticism. He has some experience.”

Peterman will try to work his way up the Raiders’ depth chart in the offseason.