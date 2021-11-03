The Raiders Have Re-Signed A Notable Quarterback

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a plethora of roster moves in preparation for their showdown with the New York Giants.

For starters, the Raiders signed free agent linebacker Marquel Lee to their main roster. They also released offensive tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad.

With some available spots on their practice squad, the Raiders decided to add wide receiver Marcell Ateman and quarterback Nathan Peterman to that unit.

Peterman was actually released by the Raiders on Tuesday afternoon. He was allowed to return to the Raiders because he cleared waivers.

We have signed free agent LB Marquel Lee. We have signed QB Nathan Peterman and WR Marcell Ateman to the practice squad. We have released T Dan Skipper from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/AxNahEpOH5 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2021

Peterman began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills as a fifth-round pick out of Pitt. As a rookie, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Once his stint with the Bills ran its course, Peterman joined the Raiders’ practice squad. He missed the 2019 season due to an elbow injury, received limited snaps in 2020, and then re-signed with the franchise in 2021.

Although the Raiders have two proven quarterbacks on their roster in Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota, it doesn’t hurt to keep Peterman on the practice squad. He’s affordable, knows the system, and is just 27 years old.

Peterman could potentially be elevated to the main roster later this season if anything happens to Carr or Mariota.