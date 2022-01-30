The Raiders Have Reportedly Decided On A New GM

After three years of lackluster results with Mike Mayock as their general manager, the Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly found his replacement.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are expected to hire New England Patriots executive Dave Ziegler as their new general manager. Ziegler served as the Patriots’ de facto general manager last year, working as their director of player personnel.

Per the report, Ziegler was a key component to the Patriots’ quick turnaround in 2021. He’s been with the team since 2013 in a variety of front office roles.

More notably, he has a longstanding relationship with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Ziegler and McDaniels were college teammates and worked together on the Denver Broncos before joining the Patriots.

The #Raiders are expected to hire #Patriots de facto GM Dave Ziegler as their new GM, per, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. He was key in New England’s fast turnaround, now turns his attention to Las Vegas. The next step is slated to be the hire of Josh McDaniels as head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

With Ziegler joining the Raiders, McDaniels is expected to follow suit. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has already reported that a deal between the two sides is close.

Raiders are expected to hire former Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels as their head coach, per sources. Two sides still are finalizing the contract, but McDaniels is their man. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders accepted the resignation of head coach Jon Gruden in October, but interim head coach Rich Bisaccia led the team to the playoffs. However, that wasn’t enough for Bisaccia to keep his job.

The Raiders decided to clean house, letting Bisaccia pursue other jobs and firing Mayock.

Hiring Josh McDaniels might not be a panacea for the Raiders though. Starting quarterback Derek Carr has had a lot of ups and downs over the years. If McDaniels decides to go in another direction at QB, the Raiders might have a lot of growing pains in his first season.

