The Raiders Have Released A Veteran Wide Receiver

With plenty of options on their roster at wide receiver this season, the Las Vegas Raiders have decided to release one of their veteran pass catchers this Tuesday.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter was first to report that Las Vegas released wide receiver Willie Snead. He signed a one-year contract with the Raiders back in March.

Snead’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said his client asked for his release because he wasn’t playing much. Rosenhaus added that there will be a market for the veteran wideout.

In seven games this season, Snead had just three catches for 32 yards. The majority of the targets have gone to Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Henry Ruggs III and Darren Waller.

Raiders have released former Saints’ and Ravens’ WR Willie Snead, who “wasn’t playing much and asked for the release,” per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. “There will be a market for him.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2021

Now that he’ll hit the open market, Snead will have a chance to go a team that needs help at the wide receiver position. Perhaps he’ll reunite with the Baltimore Ravens or New Orleans Saints.

Snead’s best season came in 2015 when he had 69 receptions for 984 yards and three touchdowns for the Saints. Although his best days are behind him, it’s worth mentioning that he caught 68.8 percent of his targets last season in Baltimore.

It’ll be interesting to see what the market looks like for Willie Snead. At the very least, he should have a few suitors interested in his ability to make tough catches over the middle of the field.