The Raiders Reportedly Pretended That Jon Gruden Tested Positive

Every franchise in the NFL is presumably trying to take COVID-19 seriously. The Las Vegas Raiders are trying in a rather unconventional way.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo broke down what Raiders coach Jon Gruden did to drill home to his players to take the virus seriously. It involved Gruden himself faking his own illness.

According to Garafolo, Raiders players signed on to a Zoom meeting recently only to see assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia on the screen where Gruden usually is. Bisaccia went on to inform the group that Gruden had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was in the hospital.

The only problem? It wasn’t true. Gruden concocted the scenario as an attempt to impart a lesson on his players.

“It wasn’t a joke. What it was was the team illustrating to the players that this could happen at any moment to anybody,” Garafolo said. “The point to the players was you’ve got to stay ready. Everybody’s got to stay ready, because this virus that Gruden himself said that they want to crush, could pop up and it doesn’t discriminate.”

One more on the #Raiders from Inside Training Camp on @nflnetwork: Jon Gruden's attempt to "crush" COVID-19 included assistant Rich Bisaccia tricking the players into thinking Gruden had coronavirus. But it wasn't a mean-spirited prank. There was a serious message behind it. pic.twitter.com/I832Zy5g2a — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 5, 2020

Now, we wouldn’t necessarily recommend doing what Gruden did. But we do at least commend him for taking COVID-19 seriously.

Hopefully, the Raiders took his message to heart.