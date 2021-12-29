The Raiders Signed 2 New Players On Wednesday

The Spun

With Week 17 just around the corner, the Las Vegas Raiders have made a pair of free agent signings.

On Wednesday, the Raiders announced that they’ve signed free agent linebackers Justin March-Lillard and Kyle Wilber to their roster. They’ve also designated tight end Derek Carrier to return from the reserve/injured list.

The Raiders also made a few moves involving the reserve/COVID-19 list. They’ve activated offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Brandon Facyson and safety Roderic Teamer for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The additions of March-Lillard and Wilber aren’t considered marquee moves, but they’ll give the Raiders some depth at linebacker.

March-Lillard, 28, has bounced around the league since 2015. He’s had brief stint with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Dolphins, 49ers, Saints, Seahawks and Titans. Over the course of his career, he’s made 45 total tackles.

Wilber, meanwhile, was a former fourth-round pick out of Wake Forest. He spent several years on the Cowboys before signing a two-year contract with the Raiders.

This will mark Wilber’s second stint with the Raiders. During his first three years with the team, he had 33 tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.

