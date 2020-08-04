The Raiders-Vikings Trade From Monday Is Now Off

On Monday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings agreed to a trade centered around P.J. Hall. It would’ve been a nice landing spot for the former second-round pick, but that trade has been called off.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Hall failed his physical with the Vikings and will now revert back to the Raiders. All signs point to him getting cut again by Las Vegas.

The Raiders selected Hall with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. After two years with the franchise, general manager Mike Mayock figured it was time to move on from the Sam Houston State product.

“P.J. was a second-round pick with a lot of talent,” Mayock said during an appearance on Raiders Nation Radio 920 AM. “But there wasn’t a level of consistency. We demand that of everyone.”

DT P.J. Hall fails his physical with the #Vikings and reverts back to the #Raiders… who will likely cut him again. A rollercoaster few days for the former 2nd rounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2020

Mayock was ready to cut Hall on Monday before receiving a conditional seventh-round draft pick from the Vikings.

It’d be pretty awkward if the Raiders decided to keep Hall after nearly trading him a day ago. Fortunately for the 25-year-old defensive tackle, there should be teams interested in his services.

Hall compiled 48 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 30 games with the Raiders. Even though he didn’t reach his full potential with Las Vegas, it’s possible he can revitalize his career elsewhere.