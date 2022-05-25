4 Quarterbacks Are Currently On The Raiders Roster

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs onto the field with teammates before the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ESPN Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report this Wednesday involving the Las Vegas Raiders. They're reportedly working out Colin Kaepernick this afternoon.

This news is a bit surprising since the Raiders currently have four quarterbacks on their roster. On the other hand, you can never have enough talent at the position.

Derek Carr is the unquestioned starter for the Raiders. He signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension earlier this offseason.

Behind Carr on the depth chart is Nick Mullens, who spent time with the Cleveland Browns last season. In one start, he completed 20-of-30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Listed as the No. 3 quarterback for Las Vegas is Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots traded him and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The fourth and final quarterback on the Raiders' roster is undrafted rookie Chase Garbers. He played college football for Cal from 2017-2021.

If the Raiders sign Kaepernick to their roster, he may have a chance to compete for the backup job.

For now though, the No. 2 role belongs to Mullens.