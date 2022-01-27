There’s “Momentum” On A Potential Josh McDaniels, Raiders Deal

Despite reaching the playoffs under the guidance of Rich Bisaccia, the Las Vegas Raiders appear ready to go in a different direction at head coach.

According to NFL insider Jeff Howe of The Athletic, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly “feels very strongly about his chances” with the Raiders. Per the report, there is “momentum,” but a few big hurdles to go through first.

The Raiders are coming off a 10-7 season that saw them weather the storm of parting way with Jon Gruden midseason. They rallied in the final few weeks of the season, beating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 in an instant classic, to clinch the playoffs.

But after being eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs, owner Mark Davis decided to clean house. Bisaccia will not be retained as the head coach and GM Mike Mayock is out as well.

As the only playoff team seeking a head coach this year, the Raiders are one of the most appealing jobs on the market.

Sources close to Josh McDaniels feel very strongly about his chances to land with the Raiders. This connection has been building since last week. Still needs to go through the interview process and align with the right GM, but there's momentum. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 27, 2022

Josh McDaniels has head coaching experience and familiarity with the AFC West to boot. He was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010, going 11-17 before being fired during the 2010 season.

But this isn’t the closest that McDaniels has come to getting a new job. In 2018 he was named the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. However, he reneged on the deal and returned to the Patriots.

Raiders fans should be wary of McDaniels and any promises he might make to stick around for the long term. If Bill Belichick ever leaves New England while he’s still in Las Vegas, he might jump ship.

Will Josh McDaniels be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders?