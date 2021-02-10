Marcus Mariota only appeared in one game last season as Derek Carr‘s backup, but his performance in it apparently did enough to spark trade interest.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Las Vegas Raiders are getting “legitimate and real interest” in Mariota, in addition to teams calling about Carr.

The price for Carr will be pretty steep, but Mariota could clearly be had for less. The former Tennessee Titans starter impressed in his lone 2020 appearance, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 88 and another score against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Rapoport comments coincide with a report from The Athletic earlier this week that the Raiders would rather trade Mariota than Carr and that the New England Patriots could be a landing spot for the former No. 2 overall pick.

“Mariota has been mentioned as a possibility in New England, with the hope he could become for the Patriots what Ryan Tannehill has been for Mike Vrabel in Tennessee,” The Athletic report reads. “Mariota has a $10.7 million cap hit, which is how much the Raiders can save — with no dead money — if they can deal him.”

Ironically, Mariota started 61 games for the Titans from 2015-19 before being replaced by Tannehill. He signed a two-year contract with the Raiders last offseason.