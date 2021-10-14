Thursday Update On Raiders Defensive End Carl Nassib

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders allowed defensive end Carl Nassib to take the day off. It was a decision made in large part because Jon Gruden was caught sending homophobic comments via email years before he became the team’s head coach.

Nassib, the NFL’s only openly gay player, needed some time off to clear his head. Of course, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock immediately granted his request for a personal day.

“He requested a personal day today,” Mayock said on Wednesday. “He just said he’s got a lot to process, there’s a lot that’s been going on the last few days, and of course we support that request.”

It didn’t take long for Nassib to end his absence from the Raiders’ facility. He was spotted at practice on Thursday afternoon.

Carl Nassib is back at practice today for the #Raiders after taking a personal day yesterday. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 14, 2021

When Nassib announced that he’s gay back in June, Gruden told the media “I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great.”

Nassib hasn’t publicly commented on Gruden’s resignation, but we’d imagine he is hurt by the homophobic remarks his former coach made. At the very least, it’ll leave him questioning who people truly are when the curtain is closed.

Hopefully, the Raiders can continue to give Nassib genuine support. Judging by Mayock’s recent comments, the front office will try its best to do so.

In five games this season, Nassib has recorded nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He is certainly an important part of the Raiders’ rotation on the defensive line.