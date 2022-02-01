Tom Brady Reacts To Josh McDaniels Being Hired By Raiders

Tom Brady and Josh McDaniels spent well over a decade carving up opposing defenses with the New England Patriots. The quarterback-offensive coordinator combo formed one of the most formidable duos in the league and won six Super Bowls when working together with the AFC East franchise.

Brady left the Patriots for the first time in his career during the 2020 offseason to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Just this past week, McDaniels also opted to depart New England to become the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders officially announced McDaniels as the franchise’s next head coach on Monday. Among those thrilled to hear the news was his former quarterback.

In his weekly radio appearance alongside Jim Gray on SiriusXM Radio, Brady congratulated McDaniels on his new gig. He looked back fondly on their time together and wished him the best in his next step.

“I’m really excited for Josh. He’s a tremendous coach. I was very fortunate to be around him for as long as I did. … Obviously, I wish him nothing but the most success,” Brady said, per Zack Cox of NESN.

Brady and McDaniels, along with Bill Belichick, helped create one of the NFL’s most successful dynasties in New England. Now, the former Patriots offensive coordinator will try to do the same in Las Vegas.

McDaniels has only been a head coach one before back in 2009-10 with the Denver Broncos. He wasn’t very successful, posting an 11-17 record with the franchise in less than two seasons at the helm.

During his introductory press conference on Monday, McDaniels admitted that he struggled during his time in Denver. However, he believes that he’s come a long way over the last decade and that he’s ready to seize this opportunity with the Raiders.

Time will tell if he fares better in Las Vegas.